Convicted CT Burglar Admits To Illegal Possessing Weapon

Christina Coulter
A previously convicted burglar could face 10 additional years behind bars for illegally possessing a firearm while in prison, said United States Attorney John Durham. 

Tyrell Cox-Henderson, 27, of New Haven, was reportedly found in possession of a Smith & Wesson .357 caliber revolver on April 10 of 2019. 

He had previously been convicted of the felony of third-degree burglary, making him eligible for a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Moreover, because the weapon was found on his person while he was incarcerated, he was additionally charged with possession of a weapon or dangerous instrument in a correctional facility, and third-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. 

Cox-Henderson's sentencing is scheduled for December of this year. He has been imprisoned since his arrest in April of last year. 

