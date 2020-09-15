Convicted CT Burglar Admits To Illegal Possessing Weapon

A previously convicted burglar could face 10 additional years behind bars for illegally possessing a firearm while in prison, said United States Attorney John Durham.

Tyrell Cox-Henderson, 27, of New Haven, was reportedly found in possession of a Smith & Wesson .357 caliber revolver on April 10 of 2019.

He had previously been convicted of the felony of third-degree burglary, making him eligible for a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Moreover, because the weapon was found on his person while he was incarcerated, he was additionally charged with possession of a weapon or dangerous instrument in a correctional facility, and third-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Cox-Henderson's sentencing is scheduled for December of this year. He has been imprisoned since his arrest in April of last year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.