$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Connecticut, Along With Three $50K Winners

Kathy Reakes
Several lucky Connecticut residents won big prizes in Wednesday's Powerball game.
Several lucky Connecticut residents won big prizes in Wednesday's Powerball game. Photo Credit: Connecticut Lottery

The winning $750 million Powerball ticket might have been sold in Maryland, but some lucky Connecticut residents won some pretty big prizes as well.

Of the total 60,169 winning tickets sold in the state, one ticket won $150,000 and three tickets won $50,000, reported the Connecticut Lottery. 

Numerous people also won anywhere from $12 to $300 in the much-anticipated game.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 20 drawing were: 40-53-60-68–69. The Powerball was 22.

According to the lottery, the $150,000 ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball with Powerplay.

The $50,000 winners matched four numbers without a Powerplay number. 

Now all attention turns to the Mega Millions game for Friday, Jan. 22, as the jackpot grows to some $970 million.

