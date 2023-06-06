New Milford Man Kills Mother In Park, Calls 911 To Report Crime

The incident took place in Litchfield County around 8:30 a.m., Monday, June 5 at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford.

According to New Milford Police, Erin Meagan, age 34, of New Milford, called 911 and told dispatchers that he had just killed his mother in the park.

He remained on the phone for several minutes and described the events that led to the incident and his location along the river, police said.

Meagan was taken in by responding officers without incident and charged with murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond, police added.

His mother, Victoria Plamer, age 56, was recovered at the scene, provided emergency medical care, and transported to New Milford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said no other suspects are being sought at this time and there was no danger to the public.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.