Man Attempts To Steal Copper Wire, Nabbed In Plymouth: Police

The Litchfield County incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in the town of Plymouth.

Just after 8:15 a.m. that morning, an alarm for a Connecticut Telecommunications System (CTS) Radio went off near 297 North Street, where 35-year-old Hartford County resident Nicholas Parent, who is from Bristol, had allegedly trespassed and was walking around a fenced-in area.

Parent told officers who arrived that he was a subcontractor for a telecommunications company, but couldn’t provide any proof of his claim and wasn’t able to explain what his work assignment was.

He reportedly used bolt cutters to gain access to the area and admitted that he was trying to steal copper wire from the site.

In all, Parent caused $5,000 in damages to the state’s property.

He was arrested and charged with:

Possession of burglary tools;

Criminal trespass, third-degree;

Criminal mischief, first-degree; and

Larceny, first degree.

Parent was released on a $20,000 bond and is due to be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

