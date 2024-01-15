Fair 31°

SHARE

Man Attempts To Steal Copper Wire, Nabbed In Plymouth: Police

A Connecticut man posing as a subcontractor with intentions to steal copper wire was caught by suspicious police.

Nicholas Parent, age 35 of Bristol, was caught trespassing on state grounds in Plymouth trying to steal copper wires, police said.&nbsp;

Nicholas Parent, age 35 of Bristol, was caught trespassing on state grounds in Plymouth trying to steal copper wires, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The Litchfield County incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in the town of Plymouth.

Just after 8:15 a.m. that morning, an alarm for a Connecticut Telecommunications System (CTS) Radio went off near 297 North Street, where 35-year-old Hartford County resident Nicholas Parent, who is from Bristol, had allegedly trespassed and was walking around a fenced-in area.

Parent told officers who arrived that he was a subcontractor for a telecommunications company, but couldn’t provide any proof of his claim and wasn’t able to explain what his work assignment was.

He reportedly used bolt cutters to gain access to the area and admitted that he was trying to steal copper wire from the site.

In all, Parent caused $5,000 in damages to the state’s property.

He was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of burglary tools;
  • Criminal trespass, third-degree;
  • Criminal mischief, first-degree; and
  • Larceny, first degree.

Parent was released on a $20,000 bond and is due to be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 24. 

to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE