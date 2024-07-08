Man Accused Of Drunk Driving In 2-Car Crash With Serious Injuries In Roxbury

Litchfield County resident Jacob Lowe of Roxbury was arrested on Sunday, July 7 following a crash on the same day that happened around 10:45 p.m. in the area of 247 South St. in Roxbury, Connecticut State Police announced on Monday, July 8.

According to State Police, two vehicles, including Lowe's Ford F-250 truck, had been traveling north on South Street. The two vehicles then tried passing another car at the same time and collided.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a Toyota Tundra, went off the road and rolled over. The Tundra's two occupants were then taken to Danbury Hospital for injuries, police said.

Lowe was later arrested after failing field sobriety tests, according to authorities. He was charged with driving under the influence and is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Tuesday, July 16.

He was later released on a $500 non-surety bond.

The crash is still under investigation. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

