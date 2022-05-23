Winning $1M CT Lottery Powerball Ticket Sold At Oakville 7-Eleven

One lucky Connecticut resident is in a new tax bracket after cashing in a winning $2 million Powerball ticket that was sold at an area 7-Eleven location.

The Powerball ticket, which was purchased by a Litchfield County resident in Oakville who chose not to disclose a name, was sold at the 7-Eleven on Davis Street in Oakville and cashed in on Friday, May 20, according to CT Lottery officials.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is then drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Other CT Lottery players who claimed five-digit prizes include:

On May 20, Old Greenwich resident Lori Tucciarone won $20,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Stamford;

won $20,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Stamford; On May 20, Berlin resident Natalena Fantozzi won $25,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Kensington;

won $25,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Kensington; On May 20, Waterbury resident Justin Williams Matthew won $10,000 playing "$10,000 50th Anniversary" on a ticket sold at the Corner Grocery in Waterbury;

won $10,000 playing "$10,000 50th Anniversary" on a ticket sold at the Corner Grocery in Waterbury; A winning $390,000 "Lucky For Life" ticket sold at Sams Food Store in Milford was cashed in by a Milford resident on May 20;

was cashed in by a Milford resident on May 20; On May 20, Newington resident Janett Blas won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Wethersfield;

won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Wethersfield; A winning $50,000 "5X The Money 15th Edition" ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Meriden was cashed in by an Ansonia resident on May 20;

was cashed in by an Ansonia resident on May 20; On May 20, Cheshire resident Deborah Hubbard won $25,000 playing "$500,000 Extravaganza!" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Cheshire;

won $25,000 playing "$500,000 Extravaganza!" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Cheshire; On May 20, Ellington resident Willie Fleeting, Jr . won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Geissler's Supermarket in South Windsor;

. won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Geissler's Supermarket in South Windsor; On May 20, Rocky Hill resident Jose Soto won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Scott Oil in Meriden;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Scott Oil in Meriden; On May 20, North Branford resident Michael Mauriello won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Lucky Food Mart in West Haven;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Lucky Food Mart in West Haven; On Monday, May 23, Uncasville resident Terrance Murdock won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Price Cutter in Quaker Hill;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Price Cutter in Quaker Hill; On May 23, Hamden resident Robert Klobukowski won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Minute Mart in Hamden;

won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Minute Mart in Hamden; On May 23, Coventry resident Lawrence Giglio won $100,000 playing "Pinball Wizard XXVI" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Waterford;

won $100,000 playing "Pinball Wizard XXVI" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Waterford; A winning $40,000 "MEGA MILLIONS" ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Waterford was cashed in by a Waterford resident on May 20;

was cashed in by a Waterford resident on May 20; On May 23, Hartford resident Fernando Coutinho won $25,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Hartford.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

