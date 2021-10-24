Two Winning $100K Lottery Tickets Sold At CT Stores

A pair of winning $100,000 CT Lottery tickets were cashed in by Fairfield County residents playing the same game on the same day.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Norwalk resident Mark Haywood cashed in a "CASH5" ticket that was sold at the Warehouse Wine and Spirits store on West Avenue in Stamford.

Later that day, Stratford resident David Pavlucik also cashed in a "CASH5" ticket worth $100,010 that was sold in New Haven County at the KS Mart on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The two Fairfield County residents weren't the only ones in Connecticut one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Norwich resident Francis Fink, Jr . won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Applegreen New England, Inc. in North Stonington;

. won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Applegreen New England, Inc. in North Stonington; On Oct. 19, North Haven resident Jennifer Garnett won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Gold Rush" on a ticket sold at the North Haven Petro in North Haven;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Gold Rush" on a ticket sold at the North Haven Petro in North Haven; On Oct. 19, East Hartford resident Emmanuel Johnson won $10,832 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Andy's Mart in Hartford;

won $10,832 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Andy's Mart in Hartford; A winning $20,000 "20X Cash 7th Edition" ticket sold at Crossroads Cards and Gift in Norwalk was sold to a Norwalk resident on Oct. 19.

was sold to a Norwalk resident on Oct. 19. On Oct. 19, Middletown resident Sharon Harris won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Cromwell;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Cromwell; On Oct. 19, Danbury resident Jose Pereira won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Wheels of CT in Danbury;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Wheels of CT in Danbury; A winning $30,000 "KENO" ticket sold at Crossroads Cards and Gift in Norwalk was sold to a Chesire resident on Wednesday, Oct. 20;

was sold to a Chesire resident on Wednesday, Oct. 20; On Oct. 20, Fairfield resident Dave Radomski won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at 5-O Food Store and Deli in Fairfield;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at 5-O Food Store and Deli in Fairfield; A winning $25,000 "Money Multiplier" ticket sold at Norwalk News and Smokes in Norwalk was sold to a Norwalk resident on Oct. 20;

was sold to a Norwalk resident on Oct. 20; On Thursday, Oct. 21, Norwalk resident Juan Ynaes won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Woodward Liquor in Norwalk;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Woodward Liquor in Norwalk; A winning $10,000 "10X Cash 15th Edition" ticket sold at Citgo in Kensington was sold to a Kensington resident on Oct. 21;

was sold to a Kensington resident on Oct. 21; On Oct. 21, Manchester resident Ruth Thornock won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sam's Food Store in Manchester;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sam's Food Store in Manchester; On Friday, Oct. 22, Naugatuck resident Douglas Lavoie won $10,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Smoke Plus in Naugatuck;

won $10,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Smoke Plus in Naugatuck; A winning $30,000 "30X Cash 8th Edition" ticket sold at Village Food in Meriden was sold to a Meriden resident on Oct. 22;

was sold to a Meriden resident on Oct. 22; On Oct. 22, Clinton resident Joshua Graham won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Madison;

won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Madison; A winning $10,000 "KENO" ticket sold at Imart C Cob in Cos Cob was sold to a Cos Cob resident on Oct. 22.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

