COVID-19: Pandemic Taking Toll On Marriages, Relationships

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is taking its toll on married couples that have been forced to self-quarantine and socially distance themselves.

According to experts, the stress of being inside 24 hours a day, coupled with financial stress due to COVID-19, and having kids constantly at home, can take a toll on a marriage or relationship.

There has been an uptick in divorces in China, where the outbreak originated, and though that has not yet been the case stateside, the issue may be coming as the pandemic hits its 54th day.

"It's really a pressure cooker," Certified Life and Relationship Coach, Lisa Sawicki told CBS . "So many people are used to having a schedule that's more autonomous. During the day they're separated because of work. Now you've got these two spouses on top of each other.

"I really do think we're going to see a spike in divorces because under even normal circumstances communication is hard.”

According to health expert Cynthia Bulik , the best ways to avoid a COVID-19 divorce:

Collaborate to create a written contract or memorandum of understanding;

Review your schedules every morning;

Respect the work environment;

Continue dressing for work;

Mind your bells, whistles, and notifications;

Plan time apart;

Warn your partner when you are on a video call;

Plan an in-house date.

