COVID-19: Map Shows What Towns 293 New CT Cases Have Been In The Last Week

There have been less than 300 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported in Connecticut in the past seven days.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that in the past week, there were 293 new COVID-19 cases reported. Of those cases, 265 were in communities, while 28 were in congregate settings such as nursing homes, assisted living, or correctional facilities.

The only municipality with more than 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week was Bridgeport, with 14 reporting between six and 24 new cases. The rest of the state saw less than five or no new cases.

Statewide, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, there have been a total of 45,994 reported positive COVID-19 cases, 44,018 confirmed and 1,976 probable.

There are currently 122 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized with the virus, and there have been 4,298 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic hit the states more than three months ago.

In Fairfield County, there have been 15,914 confirmed COVID-19 cases, resulting in 1,069 deaths. In Litchfield County, there have been 1,406 COVID-19 cases, leading to 116 fatalities.

Health officials said that "because towns with larger populations are likely to have more cases, it is also important to look at the number of new cases per 100,000 population" (second map above.)

"Compared to where we were over two months ago, we couldn’t be more proud of the low case numbers you see today—but we have to keep doing everything we’ve been doing to keep them down," Lamont tweeted earlier this week. "Wear a mask, remain socially distant, and get tested. Keep it up, Connecticut!"

