COVID-19: It's Spring Allergy Season - Here's Difference In Symptoms With Novel Coronavirus

Spring allergy season is going to have a different look and feel this year in the wake out of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Flowers and plants are beginning to sprout as the weather warms, but many are mistaking allergies for symptoms they believe to be related to COVID-19, doctors are cautioning.

Healthcare professionals said that symptoms of allergies include sneezing, itchy nose, eyes, or mouth, runny or stuffed noses, watery, red, or swollen eyes; while influenza symptoms include fevers, coughs, muscle aches, chills and sweats, congestion, sore throats, and weaknesses.

According to the CDC, symptoms of novel coronavirus include fevers, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Those symptoms typically take between two and 12 days to appear. Body aches, sore throat, and headaches are all also possible, but not guaranteed. Symptoms can last for up to a week or longer, depending on the severity of the case.

The virus first infects the cells lining one’s throat, airways, and lungs and turns them into "coronavirus factories" that spread a number of new viruses that go on to infect more cells in the body.

Yale-New Haven Health released an infographic (pictured above) depicting what symptoms one may experience if they are dealing with allergies, a common cold, influenza, or COVID-19

