COVID-19: Here's What Measures CT Restaurants Must Take To Reopen

Restaurants in Connecticut will have a new look and feel when they begin reopening amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The state is slowly planning to reopen potentially as soon as Wednesday, May 20, provided the hospitalization rates and number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline, Gov. Ned Lamont and his Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group announced.

If the state is to kickstart the economy, restaurants will have to take measures to ensure the safety of staff and patrons, the Advisory Group said.

Under the current plan, restaurants would be limited to outdoor service, and no bar areas would be open. The public would still be required to wear face coverings, namely restaurant employees, and patrons over the age of 70 have been advised to continue complying with "stay at home" orders.

Restaurant restrooms, in particular, would be required to be sanitized frequently, due to the virus’s ability to linger in small enclosed spaces.

Since the outbreak, tens of thousands of restaurant employees have been left jobless, with some restaurants facing potential shutdowns due to the virus.

"As Connecticut is now planning how best to begin reopening businesses and reopening its economy, we want the public to know that local restaurants are taking our role and our responsibility seriously when it comes to protecting public health," Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said. "Connecticut restaurants are working with state officials to determine how best to return to full service as soon as it is safe to do so.

“As part of that work, we're making these promises directly to the public that we will do everything in our power to make their dining experience safe and enjoyable."

