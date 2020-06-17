COVID-19: Here Are Big Changes At Gyms As CT Starts Phase 2 Of Reopening

With Connecticut now in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, gyms and fitness centers are once again permitted to open their doors to patrons, though it could be a different experience for gym rats eager to get back to hitting the weights.

As of Wednesday, June 17, 95 percent of Connecticut businesses - including gyms - were permitted to reopen as the state recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, albeit under strict restrictions set forth by Gov. Ned Lamont and his Reopening Committee.

In Connecticut, gyms will only be permitted to reach limited capacities, while staff and patrons must wear face coverings, and sanitize machines after use. Employees at fitness centers have also been designated to emphasize sanitizing and disinfecting buildings and equipment while enforcing social distancing.

According to reports, there were lines out the doors at some Connecticut gyms early on Wednesday morning as fitness buffs sought to get back in the weight room and get a workout in.

Other industries reopening on June 17 during Phase 2 includes indoor restaurants, nail salons, hotels, and amusement parks, though they will also be under strict restrictions set forth by the state.

With gyms and fitness centers reopening, state rules mandate that:

Buildings can only reach 50 percent capacity;

Face coverings should be worn by patrons, who must maintain six feet apart;

Those who cannot wear a mask must maintain at least 12 feet of social distance;

Ventilation rates should be increased when possible, while attempting to circulate as much outside air as possible;

Equipment and the layout of gyms should maximize social distancing opportunities;

Employees should sanitize and disinfect equipment frequently, while patrons are instructed to wipe down equipment after use, including free weights;

In locker rooms, every other or third locker should be disabled to ensure social distancing;

Common areas such as break rooms where customers or employees may congregate will be temporarily closed;

Sales of food and drink will be limited to prepackaged items.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.