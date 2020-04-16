Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Lifestyle

COVID-19: CDC Issues Guidelines On When Patients Can Stop Isolating Themselves

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The CDC has provided guidelines for when COVID-19 patients can stop isolating.
The CDC has provided guidelines for when COVID-19 patients can stop isolating. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on when people who test positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) can stop self-isolating.

Those patients can stop isolating themselves after they’ve been fever-free for three days (72 hours), the agency said.

Those three days must be without using fever-reducing medicine.

Patients should also see an improvement in respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath before breaking isolation.

People with COVID-19 should stay isolated for at least seven days after the initial onset of symptoms.

The CDC noted that “after self-isolation, recovered patients who are returning to work and public spaces should still follow the mitigation recommendations for everyone, such as avoiding groups and washing hands.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.