Historic New Hartford Home For Sale, Featured On Popular Instagram Account: See Inside

The Philip Chapin House, located in the Litchfield County town of New Hartford, is a home on the National Register of Historic Places that was originally built in 1867 by a local prominent family — and it is still making news today.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom house, originally owned by its namesake, Philip Chapin, who founded sewing machine maker Chapin Machine Company, was featured by the popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild.

“It’s been a while since we’ve seen a nice Victorian so here’s a nice Victorian,” the account posted to its 1.8 million followers alongside the listing.

The Philip Chapin house still has many original features, including gold-leafed valances and mirrors, gas lamps, and even a sterling silver faucet in the bathroom that’s survived the home’s 156 years.

Residents can relax in the parlor or music room, grab a drink in the wine cellar, or take a dip in the in-ground pool.

Situated on a two-acre lot, the home comes with what the listing describes as “campus-like” grounds and includes a carriage house.

Perhaps the piece de resistance, however, is the classically Victorian belvedere (which is Italian for “beautiful view”) that sits on the home.

Given to Philip Chapin and his wife Amelia as a wedding present from Amelia’s father, Chapin lived in the Church Street house from the time it was built until Amelia died in 1787. Since then, it’s been passed through many renters and owners but has kept its style.

In 1977, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the 4,681-square-foot home’s price was cut to $595,000 from $675,000.

For more information and pictures, see the listing here.

