Fatal Crash Arrest: School Bus Driver Charged With Hitting Victim In Torrington, Police Say

Torrington resident Lisa Krulicki, age 63, turned herself in to Torrington Police on Monday, June 26 on an active arrest warrant charging her in connection with a Sept. 2022 crash involving a school bus striking a motorcyclist, according to the department.

On the day of the crash, Sept. 21, 2022, around 6:15 a.m., Krulicki had been driving an Allstar Transportation school bus at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road in Torrington.

Krulicki then took a left onto Greenwoods in front of a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Zachary Zecchin, hitting him. Zecchin later died as a result of his injuries suffered from the crash, police said.

Following an investigation into the incident, an arrest warrant was signed for Krulicki charging her with:

Negligent homicide with a motor vehicle;

Failure to yield while making a left turn.

Krulicki was later processed and released from custody on a $5,000 non-surety bond. She will appear in court on Monday, July 3.

