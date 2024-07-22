Driver Crashes Into Bear On Route 8 In Torrington

The crash happened in Litchfield County on Sunday, July 21 just before 9 p.m., when a 2015 MINI Cooper struck a bear on Route 8 South near Exit 45 in Torrington, according to Connecticut State Police.

Arriving troopers began an investigation and determined that the bear ran into the road in front of the car, which was unable to avoid hitting it.

The driver of the MINI Cooper was not injured in the crash. However, the bear was killed and was found blocking the right travel lane.

After the initial crash, other cars also hit the bear in the roadway, sustaining minor damages.

The bear was eventually moved out of the travel lane by first responders, who notified the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection about the crash.

