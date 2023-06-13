Dog Rescued After Jumping 34 Feet From Tower In Mount Tom State Park

The rescue happened on Monday, June 12 just after 3:30 p.m., when first responders were sent to Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield to help out a dog that had jumped from the tower at the top of the park, according to the Bantam Fire Company.

Because an ambulance was unable to reach the tower, crews had to meet the dog and its owner at the top of the park and then hike back down to the bottom while carrying the injured pet in a basket.

Once the dog was carried to the bottom, it was quickly taken to the Northwest Corner Veterinary Hospital, which had been notified of the incoming arrival beforehand.

Luckily, the dog suffered no life-threatening injuries as a result of the leap, fire officials reported.

