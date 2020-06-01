Stop & Shop Announces Closure Of CT Store

A Stop & Shop location in Connecticut will be shutting its doors before the end of the year due to poor sales.

Stop & Shop announced that its location on Centennial Plaza in Meriden will be permanently closed in the fall.

“Stop & Shop has made the difficult decision not to renew the lease for our store in Centennial Plaza in Meriden, Connecticut, as the store was not meeting financial expectations,” a company spokeswoman said.

“Stop & Shop intends to operate the store and the fuel station through the fall of 2020 and at that time, all associates will be given the opportunity to transfer to other Stop & Shop locations.”

The spokeswoman said that Stop & Shop on Broad Street in Meriden will remain open, and a summer remodel is planned for that store. It is unclear what will happen to the 85,000-square-foot retail space on Centennial Plaza.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.