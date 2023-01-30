Nationwide Recall Issued For Sausage Products Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

About 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products are being recalled due to Listeria concerns due to possible Listeria contamination.

The products were produced on various dates from May 23, 2022, through November 25, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide on various dates from Dec. 23, 2022, through Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, according to manufacturer Daniele International LLC,

The following products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes are subject to recall, according to an announcement by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS):

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

Click here to view product labels.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 54” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS said it discovered the problem during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact.

FSIS noted that it is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," FSIS said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

