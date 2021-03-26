Here's Average Monthly Cost Increase Expected For Eversource Customers

Eversource customers will see an uptick in their bills next month as the utility company imposes its annual adjustment to customers’ rates.

Beginning with the April bill, Eversource customers will see their bill increase by as much as 4.2 percent - approximately $5.50 - monthly due to the company’s “revenue decoupling and transmission charge.”

The adjustment covers costs Eversource uses to maintain and upgrade its distribution and transmission system.

According to Eversource, the average customer using 550 kilowatt-hours of electricity monthly previously paid $131 monthly, and the new monthly bill will reach approximately $136.

Eversource said that the rate increase was scheduled to take effect in January, but it was postponed due to the winter surge of COVID-19 in the region.

“We know any rate increase is difficult,” Eversource wrote in a statement. “Especially when people are using more energy working and studying from home.”

