Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Business

Here's Average Monthly Cost Increase Expected For Eversource Customers

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Eversource
Eversource Photo Credit: Eversource

Eversource customers will see an uptick in their bills next month as the utility company imposes its annual adjustment to customers’ rates.

Beginning with the April bill, Eversource customers will see their bill increase by as much as 4.2 percent - approximately $5.50 - monthly due to the company’s “revenue decoupling and transmission charge.”

The adjustment covers costs Eversource uses to maintain and upgrade its distribution and transmission system.

According to Eversource, the average customer using 550 kilowatt-hours of electricity monthly previously paid $131 monthly, and the new monthly bill will reach approximately $136.

Eversource said that the rate increase was scheduled to take effect in January, but it was postponed due to the winter surge of COVID-19 in the region.

 “We know any rate increase is difficult,” Eversource wrote in a statement. “Especially when people are using more energy working and studying from home.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.