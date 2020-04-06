COVID-19: These Companies Are Hiring In Connecticut

With thousands of people out of work amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some employers in Connecticut have stepped up and are looking for new workers.

Nationwide, most bars, restaurants and other non-essential businesses have been closed for week due to fears of spreading COVID-19, though many grocery stores have seen an uptick in shoppers as store shelves continue being stripped clean.

In Connecticut, the Department of Labor has received hundreds of thousands of unemployment insurance claims since the COVID-19 outbreak began, with even more expected as the pandemic continues.

Additional staffers were imported to the Department of Labor, who have been working around the clock in an effort to process as many claims as possible, though there is a backlog of more than 100,000 applications.

However, some employers are in need of additional assistance and have been hiring in Connecticut. Among the companies looking for new new employees:

Acme;

Amazon;

Big Y;

Bizzuto’s Inc.;

Bristol Hospital;

CVS;

Companions Forever;

Dollar General;

Domino’s;

Epic Personnel Partners;

Instacart;

Lowe’s;

Papa John’s;

Pizza Hut;

Price Chopper;

ShopRite;

Stew Leonard's;

Stop & Shop;

Wakefern Food Corp.;

Walgreens;

Yale-New Haven.

“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees,” Mike Miller, a vice president at Price Chopper, stated. “At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services - and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this - we need some extra help.”

