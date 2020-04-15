COVID-19: Stop & Shop Requires All CT Associates To Wear Masks While Working

Stop & Shop has officially mandated that all store associates must wear masks while working as the state contributes to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

As of Wednesday, April 15, the grocery store-giant announced that until further notice, all employees will wear masks at all times “as an added step to make its stores even safer.”

According to the company, Stop & Shop has distributed masks to all store associates, which they are encouraged to wear. If associates wish to wear their own mask or personal covering, it must be clean and cover their nose and mouth.

Alternatives might include a scarf, bandana or a gaiter.

Stop & Shop said, “This new safety requirement, along with the other safety measures previously put into place by Stop & Shop including social distancing protocols, plexiglass guards, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation processes, will help us continue to keep associates and customers safe while fulfilling the essential role of providing food to our communities. “

