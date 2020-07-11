Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
COVID-19: Retailer Closing Connecticut Location

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular retailer has filed for bankruptcy and plans to permanently close nearly half its stores, including one in Connecticut, after temporary store closures amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kitchen goods retailer Sur La Table made the Chapter 11 filing late this week, saying 51 of 121 stores will close.

The Seattle-based company, founded in 1972, brands itself as "the leading retail destination for those passionate about cooking and entertaining."

The company announced it would sell its remaining stores and brand names to Fortress Investment Group.

"Following the sale, the company will include its successful retail stores, popular in-person and online cooking classes, and its thriving eCommerce business," Sur La Table said in a statement. "Sur La Table believes that it is exceptionally well-positioned to thrive in the post-COVID-19 world, as food, cooking and in-home entertainment continue to capture increasing mindshare of consumers."

The Connecticut store closure is at Shoppes at Farmington Valley in Canton.

