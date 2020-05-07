Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Business

COVID-19: Neiman Marcus Becomes First Department Store To File For Bankruptcy During Pandemic

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

High-end retailer Neiman Marcus became the first department store to file for bankruptcy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The outbreak temporarily forced the closure of all 43 Neiman Marcus stores, as well as the company's Bergdorf Goodman stores and Last Call outlets, in late March.

On Thursday, May 7, the company said in a statement that it has entered into a restructuring agreement with creditors that will allow it to "substantially reduce debt and position the company for long-term growth."

No specific store closures have been announced.

Neiman Marcus, whose headquarters is in Dallas, opened its first store 112 years ago. It now has about 70 stores, including a massive new outlet in the new upscale Hudson Yards development in New York City.

Related stories:

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.