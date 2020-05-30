COVID-19: Here's What To Expect As CT Reopening Process Moves Forward

Connecticut is inching forward toward Phase 2 of its reopening plan as it slowly continues recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, May 20, the state partially reopened, with some businesses permitted to reopen after meeting metrics detailed by Gov. Ned Lamont and his Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group's roadmap to kickstarting the economy.

Phase 1 included the opening of outdoor dining, some retail businesses, offices, museums, zoos, and recreation hubs on May 20, while hair salons and barbershops - which were initially included in the first phase - are expected to open as of Monday, June 1.

With COVID-19 testing ramping up, hospitalization, infection, and fatality rates continuing to drop, state officials are now looking forward to the second of three phases of reopening, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 20.

The reopening of casinos was pushed up to Saturday, May 30.

Before entering phase 2, Lamont said that the state will have to be administering at least 100,000 COVID-19 tests per week, and contact tracing cases must be complete within 48 hours.

Hospitals must have less than 20 percent of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, with less than a 100 net increase in hospitalizations from the last week of phase one. There will also be a testing plan in place for essential workers on the front lines.

Phase 2 will include the reopening of:

Movie theaters;

Outdoor arts, entertainment, and events up to 50 people;

Bowling alleys;

Social clubs and pools;

Indoor restaurant service;

Hotels;

Museums;

Zoos;

Outdoor amusement parks;

Public libraries;

Youth sports.

“(Around) June 20, we’ll be looking at the metrics, where we are over the next couple of weeks,” Lamont previously said. “That will be really important as we give you the guidance a couple of weeks before June 20 and beyond.”

Phase three will begin at least four weeks after phase 2 is implemented, at which point some bars, indoor amusement parks, and event spaces could potentially reopen.

"The situation surrounding COVID-19 is dynamic and rapidly evolving," Lamont said. "We learn new things about this virus every day and as a result the plans I’ve outlined in this report will change based on new facts, insights, and breakthroughs both here in our state and around the world.

"Our plans may also change based on our strong collaboration with our regional partners recognizing that this virus does not stop at state borders. This report is our current best thinking on how to reopen Connecticut safely."

According to the roadmap, the state plans to "implement efforts" to immunize every resident who does not have a contraindication to the influenza vaccine. "The likelihood of a COVID-19 resurgence is high even in the optimistic scenario."

"We do not know at present how seasonality will influence COVID-19 transmission, but the potential is high that increased transmission will occur in the winter season when seasonal influenza is greatest."

The complete COVID-19 roadmap from the Reopen CT Advisory Group can be found here .

