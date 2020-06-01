COVID-19: CT Barbershops, Hair Salons Now Back In Business

June is here, and hair salons and barbershops in Connecticut are once again allowed to reopen as the state recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Last month, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delayed the openings of salons and barbershops after hearing feedback from owners and employees hesitant to go back to work during the outbreak.

As of Monday, June 1, those businesses are permitted to reopen, albeit with many restrictions to help prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

Under the state requirements, barbershops and hair salons can only serve customers by appointment only, waiting areas must be closed, customers and workers must wear face coverings.

Chairs will be set at least six feet apart to practice social distancing, scissors and other tools will also be required to be sanitized and disinfected between appointments.

Before reopening, hair salons and barbershops must appoint a program administrator who is accountable for enforcing new COVID-19 rules, train staff on proper social distancing protocols, and develop a cleaning plan to "ensure it is clear which employees are responsible for implementing the plans.”

"As Connecticut's hair salons and barbershops reopen, the most important consideration will be the health and safety of employees and patrons," state officials said. "Hair salons & barbershops are high-contact environments that necessitate interaction in violation of social distancing rules; however, adherence to the rules developed by the State of Connecticut can mitigate the risk this contact poses.”

On Saturday, May 30, casinos reopened in the state.

