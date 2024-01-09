Bank Employee Steals $100K From Customer Accounts At Kent Branch, Police Say

Litchfield County resident Arron Parsons, age 44, of Kent, was arrested Friday, Jan. 5, following a months-long investigation.

Connecticut State Police said Parsons – an employee at Webster Bank on North Main Street in Kent – made 39 unauthorized withdrawals from five customer accounts between February 2022 and February 2023.

In all, he is alleged to have stolen more than $100,000.

Troopers began their investigation in June 2023 after another bank employee noticed unusual activity on several accounts belonging to elderly clients.

During their initial investigation, the bank determined that handwriting on withdrawal slips from victims’ savings accounts belonged to Parsons and not the clients, police said.

The bank manager then reviewed security footage taken when the transactions were made and determined that the customers were not present at the time.

Banking transactions conducted by Parsons were identified by his employee identification number.

When the manager confronted him about the withdrawals, Parsons confessed and told investigators which accounts he had withdrawn funds from, according to police.

He admitted that after stealing the money, he deposited it into his own bank account before spending it on personal use, police said.

He also told investigators that he felt badly about taking the money and on one occasion had replaced a portion of the funds that were stolen.

The bank reached out to all five customers and informed them about the thefts. Each one confirmed that the transactions were done without their permission.

All five clients have since been fully reimbursed.

Parsons was arrested Friday morning at his home and was charged with first-degree grand larceny.

He was expected to be arraigned Monday, Jan. 8, at Torrington Superior Court.

