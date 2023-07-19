Accidental Blasting Blocks Torrington Road With Debris: No Time-Frame On Clean-Up, Police Say

The blasting incident, which was accidental in nature, happened on Wednesday afternoon, July 19 in the area of Winsted Road at Dennison Drive in Torrington, according to Torrington Police.

As a result, Winsted Road will be closed between Kennedy Drive and Greenwoods Road to all traffic while the area is cleaned of debris.

According to authorities, all safety precautions were adhered to before the blasting incident, including the road and walking path already being temporarily closed in the area of the work when it happened. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Torrington Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal are now at the scene assessing the damage.

Commuters are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the area, including Route 8 and Torringford Street. There is no current time frame for when the debris will be cleaned and the road will be able to be reopened, police said.

