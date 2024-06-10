27-Year-Old Drowns In Litchfield County's Bantam Lake

The incident occurred in Litchfield County at the Point Folly Campground in Bantam around 12:30 p.m., Saturday, June 8.

According to Will Healey, spokesman for the state Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, DEEP Conservation Police (EnCon) responded to a report of distressed swimmers at Bantam Lake.

A 16-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man, identified as New Haven County resident Kyree Dowd of Meriden, were involved, said Healey.

Dowd went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency services, including fire, EMS, Connecticut State Police, and EnCon Police, responded to the 911 call. Officers deployed vessels to initiate a waterborne search.

Using side scan sonar, divers from Region 5 quickly located and retrieved Dowd, Healey said.

EMS immediately began CPR, and both swimmers were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington for medical treatment.

Healey reported that Dowd died around 6:30 p.m. on June 8.

This incident remains under investigation by the EnCon Police.

