24-Year-Old Fatally Struck By Car In Harwinton

The collision happened in Litchfield County on Sunday, July 28 just before noon, when a car struck a pedestrian on southbound Clearview Avenue in Harwinton, Connecticut State Police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

According to authorities, a 2008 Audi A4 driven by a 21-year-old man had been traveling on Clearview Avenue when it veered off the southbound shoulder for an unknown reason and hit the victim before striking a rock embankment.

The driver of the Audi was taken to Waterbury Hospital with suspected minor injuries, while the pedestrian, 24-year-old Kevin Gangell of Harwinton, was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is now under investigation by State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Koehler at 860-626-7900.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

