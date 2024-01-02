Wrong-Way DWI Arrest: Teen Nabbed In Hartford With Gun, Narcotics In Car, Police Say

The Hartford County incident happened in the city of Hartford on Sunday, Dec. 31 at around 4:30 a.m.
Alex Ortiz, who turned 18 earlier in the month, was allegedly found by police in a 2012 gray Honda Accord stopped on a ramp on Interstate 84 near Exit 50.
Connecticut State Police said that Ortiz’s car was facing the wrong way on the ramp and that a firearm was in plain view in the backseat.
During a search of the vehicle, Ortiz, a Torrington, Litchfield County resident, was found to have narcotics inside the car.
The gun was reportedly stolen from Middlebury, New Haven County.
After a sobriety test, which Ortiz reportedly did not pass, he was arrested.
Ortiz was charged with:
- Operating under the influence;
- Driving the wrong way;
- Possession of a controlled substance;
- Possession of a firearm without a permit;
- Possession of a stolen firearm;
- Illegal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;
- Criminal possession of ammo;
- Larceny; and
- Possession of a large-cap magazine.
The teen was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at GA 14 Hartford Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 22.
