Fair 40°

SHARE

Wrong-Way DWI Arrest: Teen Nabbed In Hartford With Gun, Narcotics In Car, Police Say

A teenager, who had just turned 18, was arrested after police allegedly found him stopped on a highway ramp in Connecticut, his car facing the wrong way.

Eighteen-year-old Alex Ortiz was arrested on multiple charges after police say he drove under the influence in the wrong direction on I-84 near Hartford.&nbsp;

Eighteen-year-old Alex Ortiz was arrested on multiple charges after police say he drove under the influence in the wrong direction on I-84 near Hartford. 

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police.
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The Hartford County incident happened in the city of Hartford on Sunday, Dec. 31 at around 4:30 a.m.

Alex Ortiz, who turned 18 earlier in the month, was allegedly found by police in a 2012 gray Honda Accord stopped on a ramp on Interstate 84 near Exit 50.

Connecticut State Police said that Ortiz’s car was facing the wrong way on the ramp and that a firearm was in plain view in the backseat.

During a search of the vehicle, Ortiz, a Torrington, Litchfield County resident, was found to have narcotics inside the car.

The gun was reportedly stolen from Middlebury, New Haven County.

After a sobriety test, which Ortiz reportedly did not pass, he was arrested. 

Ortiz was charged with:

  • Operating under the influence;
  • Driving the wrong way;
  • Possession of a controlled substance;
  • Possession of a firearm without a permit;
  • Possession of a stolen firearm;
  • Illegal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;
  • Criminal possession of ammo;
  • Larceny; and
  • Possession of a large-cap magazine.

The teen was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at GA 14 Hartford Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 22. 

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE