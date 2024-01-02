Wrong-Way DWI Arrest: Teen Nabbed In Hartford With Gun, Narcotics In Car, Police Say

The Hartford County incident happened in the city of Hartford on Sunday, Dec. 31 at around 4:30 a.m.

Alex Ortiz, who turned 18 earlier in the month, was allegedly found by police in a 2012 gray Honda Accord stopped on a ramp on Interstate 84 near Exit 50.

Connecticut State Police said that Ortiz’s car was facing the wrong way on the ramp and that a firearm was in plain view in the backseat.

During a search of the vehicle, Ortiz, a Torrington, Litchfield County resident, was found to have narcotics inside the car.

The gun was reportedly stolen from Middlebury, New Haven County.

After a sobriety test, which Ortiz reportedly did not pass, he was arrested.

Ortiz was charged with:

Operating under the influence;

Driving the wrong way;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of a firearm without a permit;

Possession of a stolen firearm;

Illegal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Criminal possession of ammo;

Larceny; and

Possession of a large-cap magazine.

The teen was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at GA 14 Hartford Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.