Wrong-Way Driver, 21, Nabbed In Manchester Alleged DUI Incident

It happened just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 18 in Manchester, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers saw Bonifilio Ortiz-Perez, who turned 21 in July, driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 384 near exit 4.

Once pulled over, officers began to suspect that Ortiz-Perez was under the influence, and a sobriety test allegedly confirmed this.

He was arrested and is charged with:

Operating under the influence;

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway;

Reckless driving;

Reckless endangerment;

Drinking while driving;

Operating without insurance;

Operating without a license; and

Operating an unregistered vehicle.

Ortiz-Perez is being held on a $10,000 Cash/Surety bond and is due to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 18.

