Wrong-Way Driver, 21, Nabbed In Manchester Alleged DUI Incident

A man who had just become of legal drinking age was arrested on charges of drinking and driving after police saw him driving down the wrong way on I-384.

Bonifilio Ortiz-Perez, who turned 21 in July, is accused of driving drunk and recklessly after police found him driving the wrong way down I-384 in Manchester.
Sophie Grieser
It happened just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 18 in Manchester, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers saw Bonifilio Ortiz-Perez, who turned 21 in July, driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 384 near exit 4.

Once pulled over, officers began to suspect that Ortiz-Perez was under the influence, and a sobriety test allegedly confirmed this.

He was arrested and is charged with:

  • Operating under the influence;
  • Driving the wrong way on a divided highway;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Drinking while driving;
  • Operating without insurance;
  • Operating without a license; and
  • Operating an unregistered vehicle.

Ortiz-Perez is being held on a $10,000 Cash/Surety bond and is due to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 18. 

