Wrong-Way Driver, 21, Nabbed In Manchester Alleged DUI Incident

It happened just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 18 in Manchester, according to Connecticut State Police.
Troopers saw Bonifilio Ortiz-Perez, who turned 21 in July, driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 384 near exit 4.
Once pulled over, officers began to suspect that Ortiz-Perez was under the influence, and a sobriety test allegedly confirmed this.
He was arrested and is charged with:
- Operating under the influence;
- Driving the wrong way on a divided highway;
- Reckless driving;
- Reckless endangerment;
- Drinking while driving;
- Operating without insurance;
- Operating without a license; and
- Operating an unregistered vehicle.
Ortiz-Perez is being held on a $10,000 Cash/Surety bond and is due to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 18.
