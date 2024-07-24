Wife Convicted Of Killing UConn Professor Found Dead At Burlington Home On Sentencing Day

Hartford County resident Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, age 76, of Burlington, was found dead at her Smith Lane home on Wednesday, July 24, Connecticut State Police announced.

According to authorities, just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, state troopers were told that no one had been able to make contact with Kosuda-Bigazzi at her home. After the trooper's attempts to make contact with her also failed, they entered the home and found her unresponsive, declaring her dead at the scene.

Based on initial findings, the incident was categorized as an "untimely death investigation," police said.

Kosuda-Bigazzi pleaded guilty on Monday, March 11, to manslaughter and larceny.

She was originally arrested in February 2018 after her husband, Pierluigi Bigazzi, age 84, was found wrapped in plastic trash bags and duct tape in the basement of the couple's residence.

Bigazzi's body was found during a welfare check conducted by police after UConn did not hear from him for several months.

The professor worked from home, but the school became concerned after not hearing from him for almost a year.

An investigation later found that paychecks from UConn were deposited into the couple’s joint checking account from the time of Bigazzi's death, believed to be sometime in July 2017, until his body was discovered in early February 2018.

Kosuda-Bigazzi had been scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

More information about Kosuda-Bigazzi's death has not yet been released and police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

