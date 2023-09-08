West Nile Virus In CT: Second Positive Case In 2023 Found In Hartford County

The state's second human case of West Nile Virus in 2023 was identified in a Hartford County resident who tested positive for the disease, the CT Department of Public Health announced on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The resident, who is between 50 and 59 years old, became ill with West Nile meningoencephalitis during the third week of August and was hospitalized as a result. They have since recovered, and subsequent laboratory tests confirmed the presence of antibodies to the virus, health officials said.

Department of Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said the case reflected how serious the virus can be.

"The identification of a Connecticut resident with West Nile virus associated illness requiring hospitalization emphasizes the potential seriousness of this infection," Juthani said.

Although eight out of ten people who are infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, health officials said, one in five infected people can develop West Nile fever, which can include symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, headaches, and a rash.

Additionally, one in 150 infected people can develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, and one in 10 of these illnesses is fatal, officials added.

To reduce the risk of infection, Juthani said protecting against mosquito bites is critical.

"Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes," she said.

West Nile Virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999 and is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the country, according to the Health Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.