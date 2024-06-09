West Hartford Pizzeria Zephyr's Gets Long-Awaited One Bite Review From Dave Portnoy

The Barstool Sports CEO has been sampling pies from pizzerias in West Hartford, including Zephyr's Street Pizza on Farmington Avenue, owned by Dante and Stephanie Cistulli.

Cistulli was in the shop when Portnoy dropped by, and became emotional, saying his visit couldn't have come at a better time. The pizzaiolo explained business has been tough lately, but seemed to be picking up for summer. He knew the momentum from Portnoy would do him a world of good.

Cistulli also explained that he has an ongoing rivalry with his best man, Keith Vibert, the owner of MONDO in Middletown, and another good friend, Camille's Wood Fired Pizza in Tolland.

Both pizzerias earned high scores from Portnoy. Cistulli admitted he was hopeful Portnoy would settle the debate once and for all.

"Good story, good vibes, and he put pressure on me," Portnoy told cameras outside the shop, "like this would determine the rest of his life."

Portnoy's score? 8.1, the same one he gave Keith over at MONDO. Camille's earned a respectable 7.7.

"The debate will rage on between this and mondo forever," Portnoy said.

Earlier in his trip, Portnoy sampled pizza from Savoy on Lasalle Road, which earned a 7.6.

"I think this is really good stuff," he said. "I could eat ten of these."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.