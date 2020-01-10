Is The Drought Over Yet? Northern Part Of State Dryer Than The Rest

The downpour that soaked the region deposited 2-4 inches of rainfall in Connecticut communities, but still, much of North Eastern Connecticut is experiencing extreme drought.

According to state data released Thursday, Oct.1, nearly 25 percent of the state is experiencing “extreme” drought - the second highest degree of drought tracked by the state. The worst degree of drought is “exceptional.”

The ranking goes, from least to most drought-like conditions are None, Abnormally Dry, Moderate Drought, Severe Drought, Extreme Drought, Exceptional Drought.

All of Connecticut is in the state of being “abnormally dry” or worse, according to state drought data. Nearly all of Hartford County is considered to be in severe drought. Much of New Haven County is experiencing abnormal dryness to moderate drought.

The further south you go, the less dry the conditions.

Communities in Connecticut experiencing extreme drought include:

Granby

Hartland

Suffield,

Enfield,

Union,

Thompson,

Simsbury,

Canton,

Bloomfield,

Windsor,

Windsor Locks,

Killingly,

Sterling, and

Southington.

