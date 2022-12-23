Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT

Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm.

The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.

As of around 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource reported that just over 55,400 customers were still without power.

Meanwhile, United Illuminating reported that 488 households are facing power outages.

United Illuminating President Frank Reynolds said that crews would continue to work towards restoring power to customers.

"Our line crews won’t stop until the job is finished and power has been restored to every household in our service territory, and I hope that as families across Connecticut gather with relatives and friends to celebrate the holidays this weekend, they’ll keep in mind the efforts of these line workers and the work they did to keep the lights on," Reynolds said.

As the storm system moves off the coast, temperatures will drop to below freezing in a deep freeze, according to weather officials.

