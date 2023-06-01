ID Released For Bristol 23-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Train In Berlin

Hartford County resident Amani Abele Ashley, age 23, of Bristol, was killed around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 while walking along the train tracks near the intersection of Surrey Lane in Berlin.

According to Berlin Police, responding officers found Ashley on the train tracks with life-threatening injuries and began emergency care, but he died shortly after.

Witnesses reported hearing the train sounding the horn continuously just prior to the collision.

Amtrak Police responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the fatal collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the Amtrak Police Department at 800-331-0008.

