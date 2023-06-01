Fair 80°

ID Released For Bristol 23-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Train In Berlin

Police have released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Connecticut.

A Bristol man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Berlin.
Kathy Reakes
Hartford County resident Amani Abele Ashley, age 23, of Bristol, was killed around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 while walking along the train tracks near the intersection of Surrey Lane in Berlin.

According to Berlin Police, responding officers found Ashley on the train tracks with life-threatening injuries and began emergency care, but he died shortly after. 

Witnesses reported hearing the train sounding the horn continuously just prior to the collision. 

Amtrak Police responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the fatal collision. 

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the Amtrak Police Department at 800-331-0008.

