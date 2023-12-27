Unidentified Man Found Dead On Side Of East Hartford Roadway

The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:20 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26 on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford.

Officer Marc Caruso of the East Hartford Police said paramedics and firefighters responded to the area and found the man lying on Burnside Avenue dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

East Hartford Police detectives are actively investigating this incident, including the circumstances, the identity of the victim, and next of kin information, Caruso said.

There is no suspect information to release at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Paul Sulzicki at 860-291-7544, or our anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

