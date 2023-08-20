Tropical Depression Forms In Atlantic With 4 Other Areas To Watch

Tropical Depression 6 formed on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It's located in the Central Atlantic, has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, and is moving west at about 15 mph. (See the image above.)

According to correct projections, the depression does not pose a risk to land.

But there are four other areas in the tropical basin where there is the potential for tropical systems to develop.

These areas stretch to Africa's western coast, where a tropical depression or storm could form over the next several days, according to AccuWeather.com.

For a look at those areas, and potential dates for development, click on the second image above.

The next tropical storms that develop in the Atlantic basin will take the names Emily and Franklin, in that order.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

