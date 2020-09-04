Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Traffic

Updated: I-84 West Traffic Jam Friday, Sept. 4

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
I-84 west is blocked by an accident
I-84 west is blocked by an accident Photo Credit: Pixabay

.A motorcycle versus car accident on I-84 westbound in East Hartford has left two people seriously injured and backed up traffic for miles.

“Interstate 84 westbound near exit 58 in East Hartford is completely closed due to serious injuries accident. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route,” The Connecticut State Polic said.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Manchester.

A Jeep rear-ended a motorcycle while both were traveling near exit 58, Connecticut State Police said. There were two people on the bike.

Both riders have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries while the Jeep driver was transported for treatment to minor injuries, according to NBC Connecticut.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.