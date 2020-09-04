Updated: I-84 West Traffic Jam Friday, Sept. 4

.A motorcycle versus car accident on I-84 westbound in East Hartford has left two people seriously injured and backed up traffic for miles.

“Interstate 84 westbound near exit 58 in East Hartford is completely closed due to serious injuries accident. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route,” The Connecticut State Polic said.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Manchester.

A Jeep rear-ended a motorcycle while both were traveling near exit 58, Connecticut State Police said. There were two people on the bike.

Both riders have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries while the Jeep driver was transported for treatment to minor injuries, according to NBC Connecticut.

