The Southbound lane of I-91 in Meriden at Exit 17 is closed due to a truck accident and fire.

Connecticut State Police said today, Monday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer was in an accident and caught fire.

Traffic is congested between Exits 19 and 17 - about 1.2 miles, the police said.

Traffic is being diverted onto Route 15 south, via exit 67, the Plainville Citizen is reporting. No injuries have been reported.

