Traffic Calming Measures Are Now Being Tested In Hartford Neighborhood

Hartford is testing out some “traffic calming” measures in a part of the city known as Frog Hollow.

The pilot modifications will change how people get around in the area and impact Russ, Lawrence, Babcock streets specifically, according to Hartford 311.

Changes include:

- Russ Street will become a one way from Broad to Putnam

- Drivers heading south on Lawrence Street from Capitol Avenue will have to run right at Russ Street

- Drivers heading north on Babcock Street form Grand Street will have to run left onto Russ Street

- Drivers heading west on Russ STreet form Broad Street will have to turn left onto Lawrence Street

- Drivers heading west on Russ Street from Lawrence Street will have to turn right onto Babcock Street.

About 13,000 people live in the densely-residential Frog Hollow neighborhood.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.