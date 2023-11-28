This Iconic Manchester Eatery Serves Best Cheeseburger In State, Report Says: 'To Die For'

Hartford County's Shady Glen Dairy Stores, located in Manchester at 840 Middle Turnpike East (Route 44), has been singled out as having the best cheeseburger in the Nutmeg State, according to a new 2023 list of the top burgers in every state released by Yelp.

According to the website, the list was compiled by identifying restaurants with a large number of reviews mentioning cheeseburgers. These eateries were then ranked using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "cheeseburger" between Sunday, Jan. 1, and Thursday, July 20.

Yelp's choice may come as no surprise to many, as the restaurant, which dates back to 1948, is well-known for serving burgers with crispy cheese protruding from out under the bun.

The restaurant is also notable for its homemade ice cream and shakes, in addition to its 1950s-inspired style and service.

The unique way of making a cheeseburger has indeed garnered several enthusiastic reactions from Yelp reviewers.

"The signature cheeseburger is to die for, the shakes are perfect!" wrote Mitch M. of Shelton, who continued, "Totally worth any wait."

"You MUST try their cheeseburger or cheesefurter and their ice cream," wrote Timothy M. of Virginia, who also advised would-be visitors to stay in line if they face a long wait at the eatery.

"Don't be discouraged by how busy it gets. Just join the group of 'vultures' along the walls and be patient for a booth or an individual seat to come open- I promise it's worth the wait, and the wait for the food once seated is not very long," he continued.

