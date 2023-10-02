Southington Store To Close After Nearly 20 Years: 'Difficult Decision,' Owners Say

Winterberry Gardens, located in the Hartford County town of Southington at 2070 West St., will be closing its garden center to the public after Friday, Nov. 3, the owners announced.

The owners said the decision was made in order to "adapt to the evolving needs of our clientele and the ever-changing industry climate."

The business will now instead focus on landscape maintenance, fertilization, irrigation, landscape design, and landscape installation while changing the garden center to appointment-only in Spring 2024.

"This was a difficult decision to make after so many years as a gardener's destination," the owners wrote in their closing announcement, continuing, "We sincerely thank every one of you for helping support us over so many years."

Those who choose to make appointments to visit the garden center in the future will still be able to use gift cards, receive warranty items, or utilize on-site design services.

The news triggered some disappointment among commenters on social media.

"What an incredible loss to the community," commented Jimmy B., who added, "You guys are the best around and there’s no comparison."

"I love the staff they’ve always been the most helpful and knowledgeable. This is really upsetting," wrote Megan A.

