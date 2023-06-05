Mostly Cloudy 68°

Southington Man Killed In Crash One Day Before 80th Birthday

A Connecticut man was killed in a single-vehicle crash, one day before his 80th birthday.

The area the fatal crash occurred. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Hartford County resident James Michlewski, of Southington, was killed in Southington, around 550 a.m., on Monday, June 5.

When police responded to the report of a crash they found Michlewski's vehicle had hit a tree in the area of 133 Meriden Ave., said Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police.

Initial reports were that Michlewski was unconscious behind the vehicle's wheel. He was transported to New Britain General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Egan said.

Southington Police Accident Investigation Team is leading up the investigation. 

Meriden Avenue is currently shut down between Oakland and Southington Ave.

