Hartford County resident Thomas L. Laudenslager, age 33, of South Windsor, was charged on Wednesday, Nov. 17 on an active warrant.

According to Lt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police, Laudenslager failed to verify his address on five separate occasions in 2022 and 2023 with the state as required by law.

Laudenslager turned himself in to the police and was processed and held on a $50,000 surety bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.