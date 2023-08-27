Social Media Post By Hate Group In Bristol Saying 'Keep CT White' Under Investigation

The incident took place in Hartford County in Bristol sometime within the past week, according to Lt. Jeffrey Lund of the Bristol Police Department.

"We are working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners on this matter," Lund said.

Lund added they believe the activity occurred on or about Saturday, August 19 in the area of Route 72 and Todd Street.

The department is withholding the group’s name and media platform so as to not propagate their message or give them notoriety, Lund added.

"The Bristol Police Department continues to stand with all members of our community and always condemns groups of hate in the strongest possible way," he said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Ward at 860-584-3039, anonymously at 860-585-TIPS (8477) or via email: BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.

