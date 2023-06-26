Silver Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Girl In Windsor Locks: May Have Entered Uber, Police Say

Authorities are currently searching for Elizabeth "Blake" Jensen, age 16, who was last seen leaving her residence on Elm Street in Windsor Locks on Wednesday, June 21 around 8 p.m., according to the Windsor Locks Police Department.

Her grandparents believe that Jensen may have entered an Uber, as she was seen getting into the back seat of a darkly-colored car, authorities said.

Jensen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has black hair with red highlights, two piercings on her lip, and a nose ring.

She was last seen wearing a short black dress, white sneakers, and a black and white backpack.

By using her cellphone, police were able to track her last-known location in East Hartford near the Dattco bus lot on Burnham Street on Thursday, June 22. However, her phone has since been turned off.

Windsor Locks Police have been working with Jensen's family since they contacted the department on Saturday, June 24.

Anyone with any information as to Jensen's whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-627-1561.

