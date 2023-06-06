Smoke 72°

Sex Offender Accused Of Sharing Child Porn In Hartford

A 32-year-old registered sex offender living in Connecticut has been accused of sharing child porn, authorities said. 

A man convicted of sexually exploiting a minor in North Carolina in 2015 now faces child porn charges in Connecticut, federal authorities said.
Josh Lanier
Jonathan Williams, 32, of Hartford, was charged on Thursday, June 2, with child exploitation, the US Attorney for Connecticut said. 

Williams was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2015 in North Carolina, the prosecutor said. 

Officials began investigating Williams after they found an account they said belonged to him on a messenger app where people were sharing child porn, authorities said. Police searched Williams' home on Wednesday and found a laptop with the offending material, the prosecutor noted. 

Williams faces a minimum of 15 years in prison with a possible sentence of 40 years, per federal guidelines, and the penalties are enhanced because of his prior conviction. 

